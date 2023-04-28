NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall

Quarterback competition in the NFC got a little bit tougher on Thursday night with the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. With that pick, two divisions within the conference - the NFC West and the NFC South - now boast two quarterbacks taken first-overall in their respective drafts. No division within the AFC can say the same.

In the NFC South, Young joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the No. 1 overall pick club. Mayfield was a first round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Moving to the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford who was the first-overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was also taken with the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.