NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall

Apr 27, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Quarterback competition in the NFC got a little bit tougher on Thursday night with the selection of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. With that pick, two divisions within the conference - the NFC West and the NFC South - now boast two quarterbacks taken first-overall in their respective drafts. No division within the AFC can say the same.

In the NFC South, Young joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the No. 1 overall pick club. Mayfield was a first round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Moving to the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford who was the first-overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was also taken with the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As for the 49ers, the team currently has three quarterbacks on the roster in Trey Lance (third-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft), Brock Purdy (final pick in the 2022 NFL draft) and Sam Darnold (third-overall pick in the 2018 draft).

