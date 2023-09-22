Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-12 Win in Primetime

Sep 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 22nd.

New and Notable

49ers Topple the Giants at Levi's® Stadium; Seven Takeaways from #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers were back in The Bay in Week 3 for their long-awaited home opener. After securing two wins on the road, the red and gold played host to the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." With their 30-12 win over New York, San Francisco improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.

What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'

"That's the goal. I'm real happy to be 3-0 right now.," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "It's really cool to do it after a Thursday night game. There's not many times in the NFL where you get to enjoy a win more than just that night. So, it's always cool when you can win on Thursdays. I told the guys if they want to win and have a weekend off you've got to earn it and those guys did. Now, they can sit back and relax a little bit and enjoy how these last three weeks have gone and be ready to go on Monday."

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 5,000 Career Rushing Yards

The accolades keep coming for San Francisco 49ers do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. Through the first two weeks of the season, McCaffrey is the NFL rushing yards leader, has won back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week awards and on Thursday against the New York Giants, reached 5,000 career rushing yards.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Week 3 vs. the Giants

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their matchup against the New York Giants, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
2 / 23

CB Isaiah Oliver

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
7 / 23

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 23

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
11 / 23

DL Javon Hargrave

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 23

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 23

OL Spencer Burford

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 23

DL Clelin Ferrell

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 23

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
20 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dee Winters
21 / 23

LB Dee Winters

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 23

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
23 / 23

DT Javon Kinlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
Pregame Snaps: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the New York Giants at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
4 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Richard Sherman, DL Nick Bosa
7 / 22

Richard Sherman, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
9 / 22

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 22

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/Austin Ginn
TE George Kittle
11 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/Austin Ginn
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason
13 / 22

FB Jack Colletto, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, OL Aaron Banks
14 / 22

LB Fred Warner, OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/Austin Ginn
49ers Defensive Linemen
15 / 22

49ers Defensive Linemen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 22

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
21 / 22

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
22 / 22

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Austin Ginn/49ers
New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the New York Giants.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson
2 / 58

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
4 / 58

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
5 / 58

WR Ronnie Bell

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 58

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
7 / 58

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
8 / 58

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 58

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams
11 / 58

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
12 / 58

49ers Special Teams

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks
13 / 58

LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 58

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DL Nick Bosa
15 / 58

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
17 / 58

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 58

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, WR Ronnie Bell, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
19 / 58

S George Odum, WR Ronnie Bell, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
21 / 58

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
22 / 58

DL Javon Hargrave

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Ronnie Bell
23 / 58

TE George Kittle, WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
26 / 58

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
27 / 58

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ronnie Bell
29 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
30 / 58

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 58

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
32 / 58

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 58

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
34 / 58

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
OL Colton McKivitz
35 / 58

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
36 / 58

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 58

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, OL Colton McKivitz
38 / 58

WR Jauan Jennings, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
39 / 58

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
40 / 58

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
LB Oren Burks
41 / 58

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga
42 / 58

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
43 / 58

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
44 / 58

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
45 / 58

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead
46 / 58

DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 58

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
48 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
49 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
50 / 58

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
51 / 58

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
52 / 58

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
53 / 58

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 58

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
56 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
57 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
58 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-12 Win Over Giants 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the New York Giants.

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
"Thursday Night Football" Crew, TE George Kittle
2 / 23

"Thursday Night Football" Crew, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants RB Matt Breida, FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 23

New York Giants RB Matt Breida, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, New York Giants S/ILB Isaiah Simmons
5 / 23

DL Clelin Ferrell, New York Giants S/ILB Isaiah Simmons

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
New York Giants K Graham Gano, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 23

New York Giants K Graham Gano, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 23

New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, DL Kevin Givens, S Ji'Ayir Brown, New York Giants ILB Cam Brown
11 / 23

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, DL Kevin Givens, S Ji'Ayir Brown, New York Giants ILB Cam Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
13 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
14 / 23

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 23

LB Oren Burks, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
16 / 23

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead
19 / 23

New York Giants DL Leonard Williams, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants OL Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

New York Giants OL Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger, TE George Kittle, New York Giants TE Darren Waller
21 / 23

New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger, TE George Kittle, New York Giants TE Darren Waller

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Listen In

