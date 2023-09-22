Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-12 Win in Primetime

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 22nd.
49ers Topple the Giants at Levi's® Stadium; Seven Takeaways from #NYGvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers were back in The Bay in Week 3 for their long-awaited home opener. After securing two wins on the road, the red and gold played host to the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." With their 30-12 win over New York, San Francisco improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success
As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.
What the 49ers and Giants Had to Say Following 'Thursday Night Football'
"That's the goal. I'm real happy to be 3-0 right now.," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "It's really cool to do it after a Thursday night game. There's not many times in the NFL where you get to enjoy a win more than just that night. So, it's always cool when you can win on Thursdays. I told the guys if they want to win and have a weekend off you've got to earn it and those guys did. Now, they can sit back and relax a little bit and enjoy how these last three weeks have gone and be ready to go on Monday."
Christian McCaffrey Reaches 5,000 Career Rushing Yards
The accolades keep coming for San Francisco 49ers do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. Through the first two weeks of the season, McCaffrey is the NFL rushing yards leader, has won back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week awards and on Thursday against the New York Giants, reached 5,000 career rushing yards.
