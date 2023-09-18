Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 on the road to improve to 2-0 on the year. This game was a tale of two halves with a big third quarter defensive rally ultimately swinging the momentum in San Francisco's favor. However, before the 49ers found their edge, it was the offense, headlined once again by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, keeping things competitive early. His stellar play on the ground has earned him back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week nominations.

The Pro Bowl running back had 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to his three receptions for 19 yards. Similarly to his Week 1 performance, his play of the day came on a long run down the left sideline, and his 51-yard gain helped set up San Francisco for their first field goal of the game.

To vote for McCaffrey for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2 click here.