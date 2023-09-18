Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

Sep 18, 2023
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 on the road to improve to 2-0 on the year. This game was a tale of two halves with a big third quarter defensive rally ultimately swinging the momentum in San Francisco's favor. However, before the 49ers found their edge, it was the offense, headlined once again by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, keeping things competitive early. His stellar play on the ground has earned him back-to-back Fedex Ground Player of the Week nominations.

The Pro Bowl running back had 20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to his three receptions for 19 yards. Similarly to his Week 1 performance, his play of the day came on a long run down the left sideline, and his 51-yard gain helped set up San Francisco for their first field goal of the game.

To vote for McCaffrey for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2 click here.

The Fedex Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

