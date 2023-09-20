What the Giants and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 3 Matchup

Giants Quotes

Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Purdy and his early success (via Michael Eisen, Giants.com):

"He's a heck of a quarterback. I remember watching him when I was at Alabama, and he was coming out of high school. He had a fantastic college career. He's very cerebral, he's accurate. He makes quick decisions, obviously has good leadership about him. He's a heck of a quarterback and they've done a great job with him and give credit to the young man. He's done a great job since he's been out here of making good decisions, being accurate, throwing on time, being in rhythm and leading his offense."

Daboll on his decision to not rule out Barkley (via Michael Eisen, Giants.com):

"I'd say it's hard right now with not a lot of physical work, but I lean on the players, I lean on the medical staff and when a player tells me they feel a little bit better than they did or a lot better than they did, I'm not going to sit here and say he's out just yet. I have to have a conversation with someone, and you see him and they tell me how they're feeling. Whether he plays or not, I think just give him the opportunity all the way up to the game to see if he can do it or not."

(Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on his running back corps - Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray - without Barkley (via Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show):

"All three of those guys bring something a little bit different, and they're all really good players. Breida has been playing in the league for a long time. He's an extremely dependable player. He has the burst and the speed to take it all the way, and he's been big for us these past couple of years. Gary has also been really big. He runs hard and sees the field well. He's a great player. Then Eric, as a rookie, has done a good job through camp. It won't be one guy, obviously Saquon does a lot for us on offense. It will be all of us picking it up together."

Jones on his takeaway from the Giants comeback versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 (via Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show):