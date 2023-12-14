Powered By

Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Receive NFL Weekly Awards 🗞️

Dec 14, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 14th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Claim FedEx Awards for Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest have earned personal accolades for their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.

Visit Like a Pro: Brock Purdy's Perfect Itinerary for Arizona

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's itinerary for the best day in Arizona.

The 49ers receiver grew up in Gilbert, a town located southeast of Phoenix and about 40 miles away from State Farm Stadium. In Gilbert is where Purdy first fell in love with the sport of football.

Veteran Cornerback Jason Verrett Makes 49ers Practice Debut

A familiar face returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco 49ers opened up practice for Week 15. Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett, who was officially signed to the 49ers practice squad on Monday, was wearing jersey No. 22 and working in with the rest of San Francisco's defensive backs.

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team in the League

The San Francisco 49ers put themselves in a good position for success following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with a Green Bay Packers loss on "Monday Night Football," the red and gold have officially clinched a playoff berth. It should come as no surprise that the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason remains on top of the NFL power rankings for a second-straight week.

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

After a two-touchdown, 139-yard Thanksgiving night performance, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey penned his name in the NFL history books.

In the 49ers Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, McCaffrey became the second player in league history with at least 16 scrimmage touchdowns in a season with two different teams, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Filled Levis® Stadium with High Energy for #SEAvsSF 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Faithful
