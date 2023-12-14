Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Receive NFL Weekly Awards 🗞️

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team in the League

The San Francisco 49ers put themselves in a good position for success following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with a Green Bay Packers loss on "Monday Night Football," the red and gold have officially clinched a playoff berth. It should come as no surprise that the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason remains on top of the NFL power rankings for a second-straight week.