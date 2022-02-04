Powered By

Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

Feb 04, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, February 4.

New and Notable

2022 Offseason Needs for All 32 NFL Teams

Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash evaluated all 32 teams heading into the offseason to see what the major position need is for each club. Here's what Treash had to say about the 49ers:

"Cornerback has been dicey for San Francisco this season, and it never hurts to keep adding at the position, considering how important it is to defensive success. The Niners ranked 23rd among the 32 NFL teams in cornerback coverage grade. The tough part about this need: There isn't a lot of cap space to use, and they won't be picking until late in the second round for their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft."

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts, including DL Alex Barrett, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, FB Josh Hokit and WR KeeSean Johnson﻿.

Read More >>>

Nick Shook Names ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ One of His 'Unsung Heroes' of 2021

NFL Network's Nick Shook named the players who stood out as unsung heroes of the 2021 NFL season, including 49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿. Watch the full video below 👇

Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl Roster with Nick Bosa,Kyle JuszczykGeorge KittleDeebo Samuel and Trent Williams named to the star-studded roster.. In addition, Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack were named as alternates to the All-Star game this week. Here are all the ways to follow the week's festivities in Las Vegas.

  • Date: Sunday, February 6
  • Time: 12:00 pm PT
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium

Read More >>>

Advertising