Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

2022 Offseason Needs for All 32 NFL Teams

Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash evaluated all 32 teams heading into the offseason to see what the major position need is for each club . Here's what Treash had to say about the 49ers:

"Cornerback has been dicey for San Francisco this season, and it never hurts to keep adding at the position, considering how important it is to defensive success. The Niners ranked 23rd among the 32 NFL teams in cornerback coverage grade. The tough part about this need: There isn't a lot of cap space to use, and they won't be picking until late in the second round for their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft."