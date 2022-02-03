Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl Roster with Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams named to the star-studded roster.. In addition, Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack were named as alternates to the All-Star game this week. Here are all the ways to follow the week's festivities in Las Vegas.
2022 NFL Pro Bowl
Date: Sunday, February 6
Time: 12:00 pm PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium
Pro Bowl Schedule
Thursday
10:00 am PT: AFC Practice
11:30 am PT: NFC Practice
4:00 pm PT: Skills Showdown
5:00 pm PT: East-West Shrine Bowl
Friday
10:00 am PT: NFC Practice
12:15 pm PT: AFC Practice
Saturday
10:00 am PT: AFC Practice
11:30 am PT: NFC Practice
Sunday
12:00 pm PT: Kickoff
Ways to Watch
- ESPN
- ABC
- NFL Network
- NFL Live on Yahoo Sports
- 49ers App
- NFL App
- ESPN Deportes
Be There
Buy Tickets
Tickets are still available for the NFL's All-Star game. Get yours today on Ticketmaster >>>
All ticketed fans ages 12 and over for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl must provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
NFL Las Vegas Presented by Visa
The National Football League (NFL) and Legends announced today the opening of NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa, an innovative NFL-themed store located in the renowned Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. A first for the League, NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will offer a unique assortment of exclusive fan gear across all 32 clubs, the League, NFL events and special collaborations with celebrities and local designers. NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will also become a leading destination for unique fan experiences, including special product launch events and NFL player and talent appearances.
Ways to Listen
- NFL Game Pass
- Westwood One
- SiriusXM
- TuneIn