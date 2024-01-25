Powered By

Morning Report: McCaffrey Named PFWA's Offensive Player of the Year 🗞️

Jan 25, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 25th.

New and Notable

Christian McCaffrey Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Awards season continues for the San Francisco 49ers, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has earned another huge nod from the Pro Football Writers of America. McCaffrey was named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year alongside Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. 

Deebo Samuel Sidelined from Practice as 49ers Gear Up for NFC Championship 

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the practice week with a short injury list, however, the only name on that list is one of the team's most significant playmakers. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who exited Saturday's Divisional Round game early with a shoulder injury, was the only 49ers player to miss the team's first workout of the week due to health concerns.

Kittle, Warner and More 49ers Make 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2023 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have four players who made the list.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the second time in their careers, first included in PFWA's list in 2019.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Split Top Spot With Ravens Following #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are NFC Championship Game bound for a third-straight season after taking down the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Round. As a result, the team will host the third-seeded Detroit Lions in the conference championship for the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 1983 season.

Say Cheese 📸

Top Snaps as 49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #DETvsSF 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by United Airlines.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 17

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
2 / 17

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 17

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
4 / 17

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 17

DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 17

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 17

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 17

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 17

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 17

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Terrence Mitchell
11 / 17

S Terrence Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 17

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Ambry Thomas
13 / 17

CB Charvarius Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young, LB Randy Gregory
14 / 17

DL Chase Young, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
15 / 17

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 17

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 17

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
Inside the Locker Room: 49ers Prepare for Divisional Round vs. Packers

Go inside the 49ers locker room before the team's Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Oren Burks
2 / 22

LB Oren Burks

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 22

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
8 / 22

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa
10 / 22

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
13 / 22

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
14 / 22

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
16 / 22

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, DL Arik Armstead, OL Spencer Burford
18 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell, DL Arik Armstead, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
19 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
21 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
