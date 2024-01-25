Morning Report: McCaffrey Named PFWA's Offensive Player of the Year 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 25th.
New and Notable
Christian McCaffrey Named PFWA Offensive Player of the Year
Awards season continues for the San Francisco 49ers, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has earned another huge nod from the Pro Football Writers of America. McCaffrey was named the PFWA's 2023 Offensive Player of the Year alongside Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Deebo Samuel Sidelined from Practice as 49ers Gear Up for NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers opened up the practice week with a short injury list, however, the only name on that list is one of the team's most significant playmakers. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who exited Saturday's Divisional Round game early with a shoulder injury, was the only 49ers player to miss the team's first workout of the week due to health concerns.
Kittle, Warner and More 49ers Make 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) have announced their final 2023 All-NFL Team roster and the San Francisco 49ers have four players who made the list.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner and offensive lineman Trent Williams have made the PFWA All-NFL Team in back-to-back years. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the second time in their careers, first included in PFWA's list in 2019.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Split Top Spot With Ravens Following #GBvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC Championship Game bound for a third-straight season after taking down the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Round. As a result, the team will host the third-seeded Detroit Lions in the conference championship for the first postseason meeting between the two teams since the 1983 season.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, presented by United Airlines.
Go inside the 49ers locker room before the team's Divisional Round matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at Levi's® Stadium.