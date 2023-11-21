Morning Report: Latest Injury Updates Following #TBvsSF 🗞️

Talanoa Hufanga Injury Update; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have won two-straight games coming out of their Week 9 Bye, securing their lead in the NFC West race with a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers rolled on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who earned a perfect 158.3 passer rating and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hauled in five passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. On defense, the unit generated two turnovers, 4.0 sacks and 11 passes defended to limit the Buccaneers to just two scores.