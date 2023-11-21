Powered By

Morning Report: Latest Injury Updates Following #TBvsSF 🗞️

Nov 21, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 21st.

New and Notable

Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll once again and put together their latest 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another display of complementary football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was near perfect after connecting on 21-of-25 passing attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark. He targeted tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk early and often, and combined, the pair racked up 13 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Talanoa Hufanga Injury Update; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have won two-straight games coming out of their Week 9 Bye, securing their lead in the NFC West race with a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers rolled on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who earned a perfect 158.3 passer rating and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hauled in five passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. On defense, the unit generated two turnovers, 4.0 sacks and 11 passes defended to limit the Buccaneers to just two scores.

Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 20-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 14-3 record at home.
  • The Niners improved to 3-1 against the Buccaneers and 8-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers defense registered 11 passes defended versus Tampa Bay, the most passes defended that the unit has registered in a single game since the 2016 season.
  • The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 37-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers remain perfect in the second half of the season following a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium. A big reason for San Francisco's offensive success is the near perfect quarterback play of Brock Purdy, who emerged from the contest connecting 21-of-25 pass attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. His impressive stat line from Sunday has earned him a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate ‘Salute to Service’ During #TBvsSF at Levi’s® Stadium

Throughout the team's Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers honored US military members.

49ers Faithful Cheer on the Team to a Second-Straight Win 📣 

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-14 Win Over Buccaneers 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

