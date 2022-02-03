Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

What Jimmy Garoppolo Learned from Competing Alongside Tom Brady

At 22 years old, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois by the New England Patriots. The young quarterback spent the next four seasons in Foxborough, Massachusetts as Tom Brady's backup and was on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

"My time in New England was awesome," Garoppolo said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Talk Podcast. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It got me to where I'm at today."