Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

49ers 2022 Opponents Revealed
Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2022 opponents are officially set.
Dates and times of the 2022 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.
In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC South and AFC West. While closing out the year in third place in their respective division, the 49ers will face teams with the same finish from the NFC East (Washington Commanders) and NFC North (Chicago Bears).
What Jimmy Garoppolo Learned from Competing Alongside Tom Brady
At 22 years old, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois by the New England Patriots. The young quarterback spent the next four seasons in Foxborough, Massachusetts as Tom Brady's backup and was on two Super Bowl-winning teams.
"My time in New England was awesome," Garoppolo said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Talk Podcast. "I enjoyed every bit of it. It got me to where I'm at today."
Under Brady's spotlight, Garoppolo developed his professional career and when he did have a chance to play, he completed 63-of-94 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions through 17 games. This includes Garoppolo's lone two career starts in 2016 where he stepped in for a suspended Brady and led the Patriots to a 2-0 record to open the season.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts, including DL Alex Barrett, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, FB Josh Hokit and WR KeeSean Johnson.
Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl
The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl Roster with Nick Bosa,Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams named to the star-studded roster.. In addition, Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack were named as alternates to the All-Star game this week. Here are all the ways to follow the week's festivities in Las Vegas.
- Date: Sunday, February 6
- Time: 12:00 pm PT
- Where: Allegiant Stadium