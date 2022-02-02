49ers 2022 Opponents Revealed

Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2022 opponents are officially set.

Dates and times of the 2022 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC South and AFC West. While closing out the year in third place in their respective division, the 49ers will face teams with the same finish from the NFC East (Washington Commanders) and NFC North (Chicago Bears).

With the addition of the 17th game back in 2021, the 49ers will have an added inter-conference home game (NFC and AFC rotate home games each year) as they host the Miami Dolphins.

According to the league's formula, the 17th game will be between two teams who played one another two seasons prior and finished in the same spot in their own division the preceding year.

The 49ers are scheduled to play five teams who made playoff appearances in 2021 (Cardinals, Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders). It will also mark the Raiders first regular season return to Levi's® Stadium since the 2018 season, where San Francisco defeated their once-cross city rivals, 34-3, on "Monday Night Football."

Here's the full list of home and road opponents for the 49ers in 2022:

HOME:

NFC West, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders

AWAY:

NFC West, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

