Morning Report: Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett Return to Practice

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 6th.
New and Notable
49ers Highest PFF Performers from 'MNF' Win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 2-2 on the year after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." Week 4's win was a full team effort with contributions coming from all three phases, but it was the defense that kept the Rams offensive unit out of the end zone the entire night, limiting them to just three field goals.
Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates
The long-awaited return of cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Jimmie Ward is over, at least when it comes to practice. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers officially opened their practice windows from the PUP/Reserve and Injured Reserve lists, respectively, and welcomed the duo back to practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said ahead of the workout that Ward would participate in a limited capacity.
5 Things to Know: Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa, a first-year team captain, is in his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The defensive lineman has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.
49ers Open Practice Windows for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has opened the practice windows for CB Jason Verrett and DB Jimmie Ward. Additionally, the team has signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad.
Snead IV was released by the team on October 4, 2022.
In Case You Missed It
Press Pass
This Day in The Bay
October 6, 1985
On this day, running back Roger Craig hauled in 12 passes from Joe Montana for 167 yards as the 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 38-17.