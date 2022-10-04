49ers Sack Matt Stafford Four Times in the First Half

Oct 03, 2022 at 06:50 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers defense was on display in the first half of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The team recorded four sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a total loss of 39 yards.

Samson Ebukam

The former Rams defensive lineman registered the first sack of the game for a loss of 10 yards on the opening drive of Monday's contest. That play put the Rams in a third-and-long situation, and LA ultimately settled for a field goal. That was Ebukam's second sack of the season.

Nick Bosa

The third-year defensive end registered a sack during the Rams second offensive series. Bosa's sack was good for a loss of nine yards and forced a three-and-out. That is his fifth sack of the season.

Charles Omenihu

No. 95 notched his first sack of the year for a total loss of 11 yards.

Deommodore Lenoir 

Lenoir's first-career sack came on the Rams final offensive series of the first half. The loss of 11 yards on third down forced LA to punt.

Related Content

news

Brunskill Cleared; Armstead, Kinlaw Questionable in 49ers Saturday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill available for the first time this season while Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are questionable for "Monday Night Football."

news

Colton McKivitz Steps in for Trent Williams; Jimmy G Gears Up for LA

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" with Colton McKivitz taking over at left tackle in place of Trent Williams.

news

Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Wishnowsky's six punts landing inside the 10 yard line are a league-best through three weeks.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos

Despite falling short to the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers had some notable "Sunday Night Football" performances that earned several players top PFF grades for Week 3.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed injuries and shared tentative recovery timelines for left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following the team's Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

news

Kittle Cleared; Armstead, McKivitz Questionable in 49ers Friday Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers will have George Kittle available for Sunday's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

news

Garoppolo is 'Staying in the Moment' in QB1 Transition; Lance Update and More

The San Francisco 49ers are days out from their first primetime matchup of the 2022 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the first time since the NFC Championship Game.

news

Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered his first injury report for Week 3 and broke down new personnel additions announced Wednesday afternoon.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers pick up a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks with some big performances from all three phases and earn notable PFF grades through Week 2.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Lance, Davis-Price and Kroft

The San Francisco 49ers sustained three significant injuries in their home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance Announced Out with Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback exited the game versus the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Advertising