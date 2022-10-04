49ers Sack Matt Stafford Four Times in the First Half

The San Francisco 49ers defense was on display in the first half of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The team recorded four sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a total loss of 39 yards.

The former Rams defensive lineman registered the first sack of the game for a loss of 10 yards on the opening drive of Monday's contest. That play put the Rams in a third-and-long situation, and LA ultimately settled for a field goal. That was Ebukam's second sack of the season.

The third-year defensive end registered a sack during the Rams second offensive series. Bosa's sack was good for a loss of nine yards and forced a three-and-out. That is his fifth sack of the season.

No. 95 notched his first sack of the year for a total loss of 11 yards.