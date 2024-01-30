Morning Report: Injury Updates on George Kittle Following #DETvsSF 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
George Kittle, Ambry Thomas Injury Status; 3 Updates from Shanahan Following #DETvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound following a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. After falling behind 17 points at the half, San Francisco enjoyed a productive third quarter complete with a Jake Moody field goal, fourth down stop, Brandon Aiyuk touchdown pass, forced fumble by Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown to erase the deficit heading into the fourth quarter. An Elijah Mitchell rushing touchdown and additional field goal in the final frame put the game just out of reach for Detroit, who managed just one score in the second half. This upcoming trip to Super Bowl LVIII marks the organization's second trip to the big game in a span of five seasons.
49ers Come Back from Historic Halftime Deficit; Stats and Facts From #DETvsSF
- The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2019 season. The 49ers eight trips to the Super Bowl are tied for the second-most in NFL history.
- The 49ers improved to 40-28-1 overall against the Detroit Lions, including a 2-1 record in the postseason.
49ers Set to Face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII
49ers Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with Win Over Lions; Takeaways from #DETvsSF
