Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SEAvsSF 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 12th.
Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers control their own destiny following their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win extends the 49ers lead in the NFC West race and positions them at the top of the conference in conjunction with the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." With four games left in the regular season, the competition between the top contenders is as tight as ever with the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles each boasting matching 10-3 records.
Aiyuk Reaches 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF
- The 49ers have swept the season series against the Seahawks in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history and won five-consecutive games (postseason included) against Seattle, marking the team's longest winning streak in series history.
- San Francisco has won 11-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which is the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.
Feliciano, Aiyuk and Brown Emerge as Top PFF Performers from #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers completed the sweep of the Seattle Seahawks with a 28-16 victory in Week 14. With the win, the 49ers extend their win streak over their longtime NFC West rival to five-consecutive games and improved to 4-0 in division play this season. If San Francisco can secure one more win over an NFC West opponent in 2023 (Week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals or Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams), they can wrap up the division crown for a second-straight year.
Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Weekly Awards
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest are up for awards after their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.
Quarterback Brock Purdy earned a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This is the fourth time the second-year quarterback has been up for the award, and he's won two of his previous three nominations.
49ers Sign CB Jason Verrett to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Jason Verrett to the team's practice squad.
Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the previous four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2023, Verrett signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on October 10 and was released by the team on November 15.
49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday after spending the last two weeks on the road. In Week 14, the 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for their second meeting in a span of two weeks. San Francisco's first meeting with Seattle came on Thanksgiving night and resulted in a 31-13 takedown of their longtime NFC West rival. This second bout with the Seahawks looked a little different with Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock under center and the game remaining a close affair through three quarters.
