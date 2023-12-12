Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SEAvsSF 🗞️

Dec 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 12th.

New and Notable

Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers control their own destiny following their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win extends the 49ers lead in the NFC West race and positions them at the top of the conference in conjunction with the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." With four games left in the regular season, the competition between the top contenders is as tight as ever with the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles each boasting matching 10-3 records.

Learn More >>>https://www.49ers.com/news/hargrave-ward-avoid-long-term-injury-takeaways-kyle-shanahan-seahawks-seavssf

Aiyuk Reaches 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers have swept the season series against the Seahawks in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history and won five-consecutive games (postseason included) against Seattle, marking the team's longest winning streak in series history.
  • San Francisco has won 11-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which is the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.

Learn More >>>

Feliciano, Aiyuk and Brown Emerge as Top PFF Performers from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers completed the sweep of the Seattle Seahawks with a 28-16 victory in Week 14. With the win, the 49ers extend their win streak over their longtime NFC West rival to five-consecutive games and improved to 4-0 in division play this season. If San Francisco can secure one more win over an NFC West opponent in 2023 (Week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals or Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams), they can wrap up the division crown for a second-straight year.

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Weekly Awards

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five straight-games following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of playmakers from Sunday's contest are up for awards after their individual performances in the team's Week 14 victory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy earned a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of Week 14 after connecting on 19-of-27 pass attempts for a career-high 368 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 122.1 passer rating. This is the fourth time the second-year quarterback has been up for the award, and he's won two of his previous three nominations. 

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign CB Jason Verrett to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Jason Verrett to the team's practice squad.

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the previous four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2023, Verrett signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on October 10 and was released by the team on November 15.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sweep the Seahawks With 28-16 Win; Six Takeaways from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers returned to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday after spending the last two weeks on the road. In Week 14, the 49ers hosted the Seattle Seahawks for their second meeting in a span of two weeks. San Francisco's first meeting with Seattle came on Thanksgiving night and resulted in a 31-13 takedown of their longtime NFC West rival. This second bout with the Seahawks looked a little different with Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock under center and the game remaining a close affair through three quarters.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Filled Levis® Stadium with High Energy for #SEAvsSF 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Faithful
1 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 25

TE George Kittle

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 25

49ers Faithful

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 25

49ers Faithful

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Singer Britney Holmes
12 / 25

Singer Britney Holmes

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 25

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 25

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 25

TE George Kittle

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 25

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 25

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
4 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
5 / 46

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
9 / 46

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 46

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 46

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
21 / 46

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 46

OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 46

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
33 / 46

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 46

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
35 / 46

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
36 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
37 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
38 / 46

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings
39 / 46

WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
40 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas
41 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner
42 / 46

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
44 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 28-16 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
4 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner, LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
5 / 23

CB Samuel Womack III, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory
6 / 23

Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
7 / 23

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock
8 / 23

QB Brock Purdy, Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones
9 / 23

LB Randy Gregory, Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
10 / 23

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 23

LB Oren Burks, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz
14 / 23

Seattle Seahawks T Stone Forsythe, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 23

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan
16 / 23

Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
17 / 23

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams
18 / 23

TE George Kittle, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel
21 / 23

OL Colton McKivitz, T Trent Williams, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome New Safety to the Team 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Win NFL Awards from Week 13 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make it to the Top of the NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsPHI🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 42-19 Victory Over the Eagles 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsPHI 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey Earns NFL Honors for Week 12 Performance 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Continue to Climb in Latest NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsSEA🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Unbox 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising