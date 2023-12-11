Presented by

49ers Sign CB Jason Verrett to the Practice Squad

Dec 11, 2023 at 03:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Jason Verrett to the team's practice squad.

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the previous four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2023, Verrett signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on October 10 and was released by the team on November 15.

Verrett was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year career with the Chargers (2014-18), he appeared in 25 games (22 starts) and registered 80 tackles, 19 passes defensed and five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). In 2015, Verrett was selected to the Pro Bowl after appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and finishing with 47 tackles, to go along with career-highs in passes defensed (11), interceptions (three) and the first interception returned for a touchdown in his career.

A 30-year-old native of Fairfield, CA, Verrett attended Texas Christian University for three years (2011-13) after spending the 2010 season at Santa Rosa (CA) Junior College. With the Horned Frogs, he appeared in 37 games (34 starts) and registered 160 tackles, 35 passes defensed and nine interceptions. As a senior in 2013, he was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-Big 12 and Second-Team All-America honors.

