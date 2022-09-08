Powered By

Morning Report: Here Come The Captains!

Sep 08, 2022 at 12:40 PM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 8th.

New and Notable

49ers Announce 2022 Team Captains

With San Francisco's regular season kickoff versus the Chicago Bears just days away, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers season-long captains. All six of the 49ers named are impact players both on and off the field and have displayed veteran leadership abilities during their time with San Francisco.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle will each be wearing a gold "C" to recognize five or more years served as a team captain. Here's a look at the full list of players that will be wearing the captain's "C" on their uniform during the 2022 season.

All Fees on Us

Starting Thursday, September 8 at 10 am PT through Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 am PT, all 49ers single game ticket fees* are on us. Secure your seats here for big matchups at Levi's® Stadium, including the home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
* Limited inventory. All prices are subject to dynamic pricing. Primary tickets only. Resale tickets are not included. Tickets must be purchased through the 49ers club website.

Fantasy Football Primer: 2022 Season Preview

Starting one of the youngest quarterbacks in NFL history with an otherwise loaded roster, the San Francisco 49ers enter 2022 with arguably the widest range of outcomes in the NFL. The same could be said about the 49ers in fantasy leagues, as the new quarterback has exceptional running ability that gives him big time immediate upside. With a Kyle Shanahan backfield, another wide receiver being drafted in the second round and the always sought-after George Kittle, the 49ers provide plenty of fantasy potential.

Shanahan, Lance Shift Gears to Game Week; 49ers Injury Report for Wednesday

The countdown to the 49ers season is winding down. In a matter of days, San Francisco will take the field versus the Chicago Bears with Trey Lance under center to get the 2022 campaign underway.

"I'm always excited for the first game," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about his excitement level for Lance versus the Bears. "I don't try and make anything new into it. We'll put the together the best gameplan possible based off what they do and what we do."

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV. Read More >>>

The San Francisco 49ers and Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds, today announced an exclusive partnership that will provide the Faithful with new fan engagement avenues via digitally-connected clothing technology. Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players are All Smiles for Photo Day 😁

See the best behind-the-scenes images from 49ers team photo day.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
49ers Crew Sets Up for Team Photo Day 📸

Go behind-the-scenes with our photography crew and see what it takes to set up for the 49ers team photo day.

49ers Crew Sets Up for Team Photo Day 📸
This Day In The Bay

September 8, 2013

On this day in The Bay, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin caught 13 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season game with the 49ers.

