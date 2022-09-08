49ers Name Avery Dennison as Official Cutting-Edge Embellishment Partner

The San Francisco 49ers and Avery Dennison, a global leader in materials science and solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds, today announced an exclusive partnership that will provide the Faithful with new fan engagement avenues via digitally-connected clothing technology. As part of the announcement, Avery Dennison has become the official cutting-edge embellishment partner of the 49ers and will introduce digital connectivity into select 49ers Fanatics merchandise in the form of smart embellishments and digital labels. This deal also marks the first major foray into American Football for Embelex, Avery Dennison's solution for on-garment branding that provides digitally-connected and sustainable options for personalization.

Highlighting both brands' and their reputations for innovation, members of the Faithful will soon be able to purchase customizable 49ers merchandise and unlock digital content all at the same time. Avery Dennison's revolutionary smart embellishments and digital labeling technology can be scanned using a smartphone camera, enriching the fan experience and accessing exclusive content unavailable anywhere else online. This innovative merchandise will be exclusive to the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa at Levi's® Stadium.

"No matter where you travel, there's always a good chance you will see someone wearing 49ers merchandise," said 49ers VP of corporate partnerships Kevin Hilton. "Avery Dennison will strengthen our already powerful retail business by opening a new world of possibility through technology. We look forward to collaborating on ideas that can serve as a blueprint for global sports franchises seeking ways to interact with their fans in this digital age."

On October 23, 2022, the 49ers will host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl LIV rematch at Levi's Stadium. In celebration on the team's annual alumni weekend, the 49ers will honor newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Bryant Young at halftime. Avery Dennison plans to honor Young by digitally enabling a special edition garment that provides exclusive opportunities to those who purchase.

"It's fantastic to see the 49ers surprising and inspiring the Faithful with this cutting-edge clothing technology. Digitally-connected teamwear is a fantastic way to engage with fans, giving them dynamic ways to learn, share on social media, and interact with the teams they love. A new era of digital fan engagement is emerging, and sports wear provides the perfect gateway to build ongoing dialogue with fans beyond the stadium," said Michael Barton, senior vice president and general manager, Apparel Solutions, RBIS, Avery Dennison.

"We've been supplying Embelex to some of the biggest names in sports for over 20 years, including the English Premier League and Major League Soccer," continued Barton. "From national teams, to major tournaments, to fanwear, we are highly tuned to the sports sector, supporting both big franchises and grassroots communities."

A second line of digitally-connected merchandise will be released later this season. Avery Dennison will also open an Embelex personalization station inside the 49ers Team Store in 2023.

Avery Dennison is the first new 49ers partner whose rights extend to the UK, one of the team's international home marketing areas (IHMA). Both brands will maintain a constant focus on growing the Faithful abroad through new retail experiences. The 49ers obtained marketing rights in the U.K. and Mexico last December as part of the NFL's IHMA program.