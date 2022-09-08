Shanahan, Lance Shift Gears to Game Week; 49ers Injury Report for Wednesday

Chicago provides a unique challenge when it comes to game planning because of its newly-installed coaching staff. The Bears are debuting head coach Matt Eberflus along with three new coordinators, including former 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

"It's always unknown how they're going to match it up with their players, and they have the same stuff with us," Shanahan said. "Even though we've been here, it's always a new season, and you never know until Week 1 and see how that evolves throughout the year."

The 49ers second-year quarterback echoed the sentiment.

"It's an entirely new coaching staff, so it's different," Lance said. "I'm watching a lot of the Indy (Indianapolis Colts) tape from last year, but it's a lot of similar players just from a talent and athleticism standpoint."

Lance started two games last season and, more recently, went 11-of-16 for 141 yards in his two preseason outings. No. 5 has the full confidence of his head coach and teammates as he heads into his first full season as QB1.

"Trey is in as good a spot as I've been around him," Shanahan said. "He's confident, had a good camp, got as many reps as he has ever gotten before. Has been thrown in a ton of tough situations, some good situations and now, it's time to go play."

"He's fully ready for the opportunity," linebacker Fred Warner said. "Who wouldn't want to be the quarterback of that offense with the weapons, the mind of Kyle and the support of your whole entire team? It's the perfect opportunity for him."

Wednesday's Injury Updates

Did Not Participate in Practice - OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), TE George Kittle (groin)