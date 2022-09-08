Shanahan, Lance Shift Gears to Game Week; 49ers Injury Report for Wednesday

Sep 07, 2022 at 09:00 PM
The countdown to the 49ers season is winding down. In a matter of days, San Francisco will take the field versus the Chicago Bears with Trey Lance under center to get the 2022 campaign underway.

"I'm always excited for the first game," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about his excitement level for Lance versus the Bears. "I don't try and make anything new into it. We'll put the together the best gameplan possible based off what they do and what we do."

The shift from training camp and the preseason to the regular season is apparent—and it's a change the team has been looking forward to after weeks of battling it out mostly against each other at practice. Even during preseason exhibition games, Shanahan kept the game planning to a minimum, but this is the week that all changes.

"It's a breath of fresh air," Lance said. "I'm excited to game plan for somebody and not just run our training camp scripts and go against our defense. We get to put plays in for certain situations and different things like that."

Chicago provides a unique challenge when it comes to game planning because of its newly-installed coaching staff. The Bears are debuting head coach Matt Eberflus along with three new coordinators, including former 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

"It's always unknown how they're going to match it up with their players, and they have the same stuff with us," Shanahan said. "Even though we've been here, it's always a new season, and you never know until Week 1 and see how that evolves throughout the year."

The 49ers second-year quarterback echoed the sentiment.

"It's an entirely new coaching staff, so it's different," Lance said. "I'm watching a lot of the Indy (Indianapolis Colts) tape from last year, but it's a lot of similar players just from a talent and athleticism standpoint."

Lance started two games last season and, more recently, went 11-of-16 for 141 yards in his two preseason outings. No. 5 has the full confidence of his head coach and teammates as he heads into his first full season as QB1.

"Trey is in as good a spot as I've been around him," Shanahan said. "He's confident, had a good camp, got as many reps as he has ever gotten before. Has been thrown in a ton of tough situations, some good situations and now, it's time to go play."

"He's fully ready for the opportunity," linebacker Fred Warner said. "Who wouldn't want to be the quarterback of that offense with the weapons, the mind of Kyle and the support of your whole entire team? It's the perfect opportunity for him."

Wednesday's Injury Updates

Did Not Participate in Practice - OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), TE George Kittle (groin)

Limited Participation in Practice - LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

Full Participation in Practice - DL Arik Armstead (knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

