49ers Sign TE and WR to Practice Squad; Release Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.

Fumagalli (6-6, 248) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Broncos (2018-20) and New England Patriots (2021), he has appeared in 19 games (five starts) and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Fumagalli signed with the Patriots as a free agent on May 27, 2021 and was later placed on the Injured Reserve List on August 19, 2021 where he spent the entire season. Fumagalli first signed with the 49ers on May 17, 2022 before being waived on August 30, 2022.

A 27-year-old native of Aurora, IL, Fumagalli attended the University of Wisconsin where he appeared in 52 games (32 starts) and registered 135 receptions for 1,627 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wedington (6-0, 200) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. He was waived by the Seahawks on August 31, 2021 signed to Seattle's practice squad on September 15, 2021 and later released by the team on September 28, 2021. Wedington originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on October 5, 2021 before signed a reserve/future contract on January 31, 2022 and being waived on May 13, 2022. He was claimed off of waivers by Houston on May 16, 2022 prior to being waived on August 30, 2022.

A 23-year-old native of Sumner, WA, Wedington attended Stanford University (2017-20), where he appeared in 31 games (14 starts) and registered 106 receptions for 971 yards and one touchdown on offense to go along with 25 kickoff returns for 685 yards and four punt returns for 24 yards on special teams.