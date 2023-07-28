Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Specialists

Jul 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 28th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Specialists

The San Francisco 49ers specialists group saw a lot of action over the offseason. The team brought on two new kickers – six-year veteran Zane Gonzalez via free agency and Jake Moody via the 2023 NFL Draft – and signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension through the 2025 season. Earlier last season, the 49ers locked in punter Mitch Wishnowsky with a four-year extension through the 2026 season.

Learn More >>>

Deebo Samuel Named No. 61 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

Two San Francisco 49ers players, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, made the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" on Wednesday, and just a day later, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was unveiled at No. 61 on the list along with the rest of the athletes ranked 61-70. The fifth-year pro is a dual-threat receiver and has been widely recognized for his yards-after-catch abilities. According to Pro Football Focus, Samuel's 9.6 YAC per reception average tops all NFL wideouts.

Learn More >>>

Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut

On July 24, NFL Networkbegan its rollout of the annual "Top 100 Players of 2023," and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday (along with the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80). Safety Talanoa Hufanga is No. 78 in this year's group, coming in one spot ahead of another San Francisco defenseman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Learn More >>>

Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed social justice and underserved youth groups from around the Bay Area to watch practice and interact with 49ers players.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Training Camp Position Highlight: Defensive Line

Check out photos of the 49ers defensive line from the second day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

DL Arik Armstead, DL Spencer Waege
1 / 19

DL Arik Armstead, DL Spencer Waege

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
2 / 19

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 19

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
4 / 19

DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
5 / 19

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
6 / 19

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
7 / 19

DL Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 19

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
9 / 19

DL Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 19

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
11 / 19

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
12 / 19

DL Darryl Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
13 / 19

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 19

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
15 / 19

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
16 / 19

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
17 / 19

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
18 / 19

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
19 / 19

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Take Day ✌️ of Training Camp

Check out the action from the second day of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

TE George Kittle
1 / 29

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 29

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance
4 / 29

QB Brandon Allen, QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
5 / 29

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent WIlliams
6 / 29

T Trent WIlliams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
10 / 29

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Ronald Awatt
11 / 29

RB Ronald Awatt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
12 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
13 / 29

LB Kyahva Tezino

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
14 / 29

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
16 / 29

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 29

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 29

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 29

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 29

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 29

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 29

S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
27 / 29

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
28 / 29

WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB A.J. Parker
29 / 29

CB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

⛺Gone Camping: 49ers Players Arrive at Training Camp

Check out some of the best photos of players arriving for 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
2 / 70

DL T.Y. McGill

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
3 / 70

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
4 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
5 / 70

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
6 / 70

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 70

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson, TE Cameron Latu
8 / 70

DL Drake Jackson, TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
10 / 70

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
11 / 70

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 70

OL Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 70

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 70

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 70

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 70

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
19 / 70

OL Spencer Burford, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
20 / 70

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
21 / 70

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
22 / 70

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
23 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
24 / 70

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
25 / 70

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
26 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
27 / 70

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
28 / 70

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
29 / 70

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
30 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
31 / 70

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Myles Hartsfield
32 / 70

S Myles Hartsfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 70

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
34 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
35 / 70

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
36 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
37 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
38 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jason Poe
39 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
40 / 70

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
41 / 70

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
42 / 70

OL Corey Luciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
43 / 70

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
44 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
45 / 70

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
46 / 70

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 70

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
48 / 70

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
49 / 70

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz
50 / 70

TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum
51 / 70

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., WR Isaiah Winstead
52 / 70

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
53 / 70

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
54 / 70

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford
55 / 70

CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
56 / 70

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
57 / 70

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
58 / 70

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
59 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
60 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
61 / 70

CB Samuel Womack III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S George Odum
62 / 70

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
63 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
64 / 70

LS Taybor Pepper

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz
65 / 70

TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
66 / 70

OL Keith Ismael

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jason Poe
67 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
68 / 70

LB Curtis Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
69 / 70

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
70 / 70

DL Austin Bryant

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Check out images of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP before players hit the field for the first day of practice.

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
1 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
2 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
3 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
4 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
5 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
6 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
7 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
8 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
9 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
10 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
11 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
12 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
13 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
14 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
15 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
16 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
17 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
18 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp
19 / 19

All Set for the First Day of #49ersCamp

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Backs and Safeties

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Get Ready for Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Which 49ers Player Received the Highest 'Madden 24' Rating?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Cornerbacks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Baltimore Ravens

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising