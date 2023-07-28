Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Specialists

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 28th.
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Specialists
The San Francisco 49ers specialists group saw a lot of action over the offseason. The team brought on two new kickers – six-year veteran Zane Gonzalez via free agency and Jake Moody via the 2023 NFL Draft – and signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension through the 2025 season. Earlier last season, the 49ers locked in punter Mitch Wishnowsky with a four-year extension through the 2026 season.
Deebo Samuel Named No. 61 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
Two San Francisco 49ers players, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, made the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" on Wednesday, and just a day later, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was unveiled at No. 61 on the list along with the rest of the athletes ranked 61-70. The fifth-year pro is a dual-threat receiver and has been widely recognized for his yards-after-catch abilities. According to Pro Football Focus, Samuel's 9.6 YAC per reception average tops all NFL wideouts.
Camp Chronicles: Brock Purdy Makes His Training Camp Debut
On July 24, NFL Networkbegan its rollout of the annual "Top 100 Players of 2023," and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday (along with the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80). Safety Talanoa Hufanga is No. 78 in this year's group, coming in one spot ahead of another San Francisco defenseman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Training Camp Community Corner: Social Justice & Underserved Youth Groups
One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed social justice and underserved youth groups from around the Bay Area to watch practice and interact with 49ers players.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
