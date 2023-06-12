Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List

San Francisco 49ers "wideback" Deebo Samuel has made a name for himself in the NFL because of his ability to burn opposing defenses on the ground and through the air, serving as versatile receiver in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. In addition to playing this hybrid position for the 49ers, Samuel is one of the best in the league in yards after catch and was recently named the best wide receiver in this category by Pro Football Focus.

As part of their offseason rankings for wideouts, PFF named a top receiver in three areas including best after the catch (Samuel, 49ers), best in contested situations (Nico Collins, Houston Texans) and best in open target rate (Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks). Players needed to have played a minimum of 20 percent of the team's offensive snaps during the 2022 season to be considered in these rankings.