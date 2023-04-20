Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Past Fifth-Round Draftees

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 20th.
New and Notable
George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga Among 49ers Notable Fifth-Round Draftees
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.
49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox Passes Away at Age 80
The San Francisco 49ers are saddened to hear of the passing of former 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80. A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2000) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Wilcox was originally drafted in the third round (29th overall) by the 49ers in the 1964 NFL Draft. He played his entire 11-year career in San Francisco.
A Legacy Remembered: The Numbers that Define Dave Wilcox's HOF Career
The San Francisco 49ers mourn the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox. A legendary linebacker, Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80. Included in the first group of players inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, he'll forever be remembered by the franchise.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Looking back at the legendary linebacker's 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Look back at some of the best behind the scenes of pregame locker room throughout the 2022 season.