Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Past Fifth-Round Draftees

Apr 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 20th.

New and Notable

George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga Among 49ers Notable Fifth-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox Passes Away at Age 80

The San Francisco 49ers are saddened to hear of the passing of former 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80. A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2000) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Wilcox was originally drafted in the third round (29th overall) by the 49ers in the 1964 NFL Draft. He played his entire 11-year career in San Francisco.

A Legacy Remembered: The Numbers that Define Dave Wilcox's HOF Career

The San Francisco 49ers mourn the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox. A legendary linebacker, Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80. Included in the first group of players inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, he'll forever be remembered by the franchise.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

A Look Back at Dave Wilcox's Hall of Fame Career

Looking back at the legendary linebacker's 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dave Wilcox
1 / 18
Dave Wilcox
2 / 18
Dave Wilcox
3 / 18
Dave Wilcox
4 / 18
Dave Wilcox
5 / 18
Dave Wilcox
6 / 18
Dave Wilcox
7 / 18
Dave Wilcox
8 / 18
Dave Wilcox
9 / 18
Dave Wilcox
10 / 18
Dave Wilcox
11 / 18
Dave Wilcox
12 / 18
Dave Wilcox
13 / 18
Dave Wilcox
14 / 18
Dave Wilcox
15 / 18
Dave Wilcox
16 / 18
Dave Wilcox
17 / 18
Dave Wilcox
18 / 18
2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Away Game Locker Room

Look back at some of the best behind the scenes of pregame locker room throughout the 2022 season.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
1 / 57

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
4 / 57

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 57

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, DB Ambry Thomas, WR Tarvarius Moore , DB Deommodore Lenoir
6 / 57

CB Samuel Womack III, DB Ambry Thomas, WR Tarvarius Moore , DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
7 / 57

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
8 / 57

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
9 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
10 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 57

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 57

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
15 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 57

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
18 / 57

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 57

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
20 / 57

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
21 / 57

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
22 / 57

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 57

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
26 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
27 / 57

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
28 / 57

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
29 / 57

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
30 / 57

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
33 / 57

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
36 / 57

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
37 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
39 / 57

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
40 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
41 / 57

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
42 / 57

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
43 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
44 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LT Trent Williams
45 / 57

LT Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
46 / 57

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
47 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
48 / 57

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
49 / 57

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
50 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
51 / 57

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
52 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
54 / 57

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 57

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
56 / 57

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
57 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
