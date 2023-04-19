49ers Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox Passes Away at Age 80

The San Francisco 49ers are saddened to hear of the passing of former 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 80.

A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2000) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Wilcox was originally drafted in the third round (29th overall) by the 49ers in the 1964 NFL Draft. He played his entire 11-year career in San Francisco. Considered to be one of the best outside linebackers of his era, Wilcox, whose nickname was "The Intimidator," was known for his ability to disrupt plays and not let his matchup get off the line of scrimmage, whether it was to block or get into a pass route.

Wilcox appeared in 153 games as a member of the 49ers (1964-1974), which is tied for the second-most by a linebacker in franchise history, missing only one game throughout his career. His 14 career interceptions are tied for the most by a 49ers linebacker. His best NFL season came in 1973, when he recorded 104 tackles, 13 for a loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times (1966, 1968-73) in addition to being named All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America three times (1971-73) and an Associated Press All-Pro three times (Second-Team – 1966, First-Team – 1971-1972). Wilcox was also the recipient of the team's Len Eshmont Award in 1967, which is voted on by the players and given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont.