A Legacy Remembered: The Numbers that Define Dave Wilcox's HOF Career

The San Francisco 49ers mourn the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox. A legendary linebacker, Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the age of 80. Included in the first group of players inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, he'll forever be remembered by the franchise.

"While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement on Wednesday. "He transformed the outside linebacker position -- one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come."

Take a look back at Wilcox's time in the NFL by the numbers:

2 time First-Team All-Pro

2 time Second-Team All-Pro

3 NFC West titles

5 playoff appearances

7 time Pro Bowl standout

8 starts as a rookie in 1964

11 seasons with the 49ers

12 fumble recoveries

14 career interceptions

29th-overall pick of the 1964 NFL Draft

36.5 sacks

144 games started