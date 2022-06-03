Remembering Alex Mack's Noteworthy Career By the Numbers

Alex Mack decided to hang up his cleats after 13 years in the NFL.
"We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season," said General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex's intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career."
Take a look back at Mack's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)
1 selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL All-Decade Team (2010's)
2 time team captain (2019, 2020)
2 NFC Championship games played
3 time Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro (2013 & 2016-17)
7 time Pro Bowler (2010, 2013, 2015-18, 2021)
13 seasons played in the NFL
20 games played with the 49ers
21st-overall pick in Round 1 of the 2009 NFL Draft
204 total games played