Remembering Alex Mack's Noteworthy Career By the Numbers

"We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season," said General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex's intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career."