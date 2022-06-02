21 Stats from Frank Gore's Illustrious Career

Jun 02, 2022 at 01:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

After a prolific 16-year NFL career, Frank Gore has decided to retire as a Niner. He'll be remembered as one of the league's most legendary running backs of all time. Take a look back at Gore's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)

1st player in NFL history with 12-consecutive seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage

1 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award (2016)

2 Bill Walsh Awards, given annually to the 49ers Most Valuable Player, voted on by coaching staff

3rd all-time in career rushing yards

5 time Pro Bowler (2006, 2009, 2011-13)

10 seasons played with the 49ers

16 seasons played in the NFL

18 receiving touchdowns

65th overall pick in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL Draft

86 rushing touchdowns

104 total career touchdowns

110 Super Bowl XLVII rushing yards

250 games played, most in the NFL by a running back

502 catches

928 first downs

All-2010 decade team member by Pro Football Hall of Fame

3,883 total carries

4,152 receiving yards

16,668 rushing yards

20,820 total yards from scrimmage

