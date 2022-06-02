21 Stats from Frank Gore's Illustrious Career

After a prolific 16-year NFL career, Frank Gore has decided to retire as a Niner. He'll be remembered as one of the league's most legendary running backs of all time. Take a look back at Gore's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)
1st player in NFL history with 12-consecutive seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage
1 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award (2016)
2 Bill Walsh Awards, given annually to the 49ers Most Valuable Player, voted on by coaching staff
3rd all-time in career rushing yards
5 time Pro Bowler (2006, 2009, 2011-13)
10 seasons played with the 49ers
16 seasons played in the NFL
18 receiving touchdowns
65th overall pick in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL Draft
86 rushing touchdowns
104 total career touchdowns
110 Super Bowl XLVII rushing yards
250 games played, most in the NFL by a running back
502 catches
928 first downs
All-2010 decade team member by Pro Football Hall of Fame
3,883 total carries
4,152 receiving yards
16,668 rushing yards
20,820 total yards from scrimmage