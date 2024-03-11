 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Lineman🗞️

Mar 11, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 11th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III

The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.

"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.

The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.

Learn More >>>

Seven 49ers Land on PFF's 'Top 200 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' List

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for several important offseason dates and events that will ultimately shape the team's roster headed into the 2024 season. The 49ers utilize the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft to identify and select elite college players to bring to The Bay while the league's free agency period, beginning in mid-March, is all about finding the best current players available to fortify San Francisco's roster.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Tackles

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers tackles throughout the 2023 season.

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 21

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
2 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
3 / 21

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
7 / 21

CB Charvarius Ward

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
8 / 21

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
9 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
10 / 21

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
12 / 21

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Logan Ryan, LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 21

S Logan Ryan, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
16 / 21

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
17 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.,LB Oren Burks
18 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.,LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 21

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
20 / 21

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
Happy Birthday to Alex Barrett!

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett celebrates his birthday on March 6.

DL Alex Barrett
1 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
2 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
3 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
4 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
5 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
6 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
7 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
8 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
9 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
10 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
11 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
12 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
13 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
14 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
15 / 15

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Celebrations

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers celebrations throughout the 2023 season.

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 24

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
5 / 24

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 24

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
9 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
11 / 24

OL Colton McKivitz

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 24

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
13 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 24

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
17 / 24

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas
18 / 24

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young
19 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, DL Chase Young

Vic Aquino/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel, OL Aaron Banks
20 / 24

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
23 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

