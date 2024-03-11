Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Lineman🗞️

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III

"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."