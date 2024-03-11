Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Lineman🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 11th.
5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III
The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.
"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."
Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈
The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.
The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.
Seven 49ers Land on PFF's 'Top 200 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' List
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for several important offseason dates and events that will ultimately shape the team's roster headed into the 2024 season. The 49ers utilize the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft to identify and select elite college players to bring to The Bay while the league's free agency period, beginning in mid-March, is all about finding the best current players available to fortify San Francisco's roster.
