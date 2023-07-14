Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Jul 14, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 14th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line

Building a strong defensive line is always a top priority for the 49ers. As the team entered the 2023 season, that priority remained the same.

"We had a lot of conversations about how we can make a really good team even better, and that's a hard thing to do," general manager John Lynch said during the 49ers 2023 State of the Franchise. "We tried to get a grasp on where can we be better, and the thing we kept coming back to was the defensive line.

49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP

The San Francisco 49ers announced the open practice schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP. All practices will take place at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi'sⓇ Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members begins today at Noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at Noon PT. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

Breaking Down 49ers Skill Positions Ahead of Training Camp | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Running Backs

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey impressed the Faithful as soon as he landed in San Francisco following a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. This year, the sky is the limit for McCaffrey as he's gone through the full slate of offseason programming with the 49ers for the first time. At the start of offseason voluntary workouts, McCaffrey shared some insight on his process of transitioning to a new season.

Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave Named a Top 5 Pass-Rushing Duo

The world didn't get to see AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave out on the field together during the San Francisco 49ers offseason programming slate, so naturally, the anticipation continues to build for the day this pass-rushing duo finally join forces.

The good news is, that day is just a little over two weeks out with 49ers veterans scheduled to report to training camp on July 25.

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Rams

The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.

As all 32 teams begin gearing up for training camp, 49ers.com is breaking down some of the key matchups of the upcoming season in this 2023 opponent preview series. We'll also hear directly from the opposition on their club's biggest offseason moves.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.

