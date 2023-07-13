49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP

The San Francisco 49ers announced the open practice schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP. All practices will take place at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi'sⓇ Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members begins today at Noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at Noon PT. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

After camp begins on Wednesday, July 26, the team will celebrate the NFL's Back Together Weekend by hosting NFL Network live at Training Camp on Sunday, July 30. An annual tradition at 49ers Training Camp, the team will honor and remember 49ers legend Dwight Clark on "87 Day presented by Devcon Construction," August 7, by raising awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and their families. As part of the event, the 49ers will welcome two ALS organizations – ALS Association and Augie’s Quest – as honorary guests. Furthermore, all ticket proceeds from 87 Day will be donated by the 49ers Foundation to the Golden Heart Fund, an organization ideated by Dwight Clark that strives to provide comprehensive support to 49ers players after their football careers end.