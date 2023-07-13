49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP

Jul 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the open practice schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP. All practices will take place at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi'sⓇ Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members begins today at Noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at Noon PT. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

After camp begins on Wednesday, July 26, the team will celebrate the NFL's Back Together Weekend by hosting NFL Network live at Training Camp on Sunday, July 30. An annual tradition at 49ers Training Camp, the team will honor and remember 49ers legend Dwight Clark on "87 Day presented by Devcon Construction," August 7, by raising awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and their families. As part of the event, the 49ers will welcome two ALS organizations – ALS Association and Augie’s Quest – as honorary guests. Furthermore, all ticket proceeds from 87 Day will be donated by the 49ers Foundation to the Golden Heart Fund, an organization ideated by Dwight Clark that strives to provide comprehensive support to 49ers players after their football careers end.

2023 open practice dates:

  • Wednesday, July 26
  • Thursday, August 3
  • Thursday, July 27
  • Friday, August 4
  • Sunday, July 30 (Back Together Weekend)
  • Saturday, August 5
  • Monday, July 31
  • Monday, August 7 (87 Day)
  • Tuesday, August 1

*All open practice times are approximately 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. and subject to change

In an effort to highlight various cause areas, the 49ers will invite numerous nonprofit and community groups to the Community Corner throughout Training Camp for a VIP experience. Following practice, players will welcome the community guests and share in the excitement of the start of season.

All Faithful in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in the 49ers Foundation's Dig for Gold Auction & Sale presented by Jelly Belly, giving them the chance to leave Training Camp with a piece of 49ers memorabilia. Items up for online auction and in-person sale include player-worn items, team-issued gear, autographed memorabilia, and pieces of 49ers history. Members of the Faithful who are feeling lucky can also purchase a 49ers mystery bag, which includes surprise Niners prizes. All proceeds from Dig for Gold benefit the 49ers Foundation.

Free parking will be available in Red Lot 1. While there will be no sale of concessions, fans are permitted to bring their own water and snacks. Water stations will also be available.

To buy tickets and learn more, visit 49ers.com/camp.

