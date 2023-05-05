Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Kicker Jake Moody

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 5th.
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Jake Moody
With the San Francisco's second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Jake Moody from Michigan 99th overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest kicker.
Stats and Facts: Numbers that Define the 2023 Draft Class
Nine players were added to the San Francisco 49ers via the 2023 NFL Draft, and later this month, the rookies will get their first taste of life in the pros at the team's annual rookie minicamp. All nine selections came in the third round or later with the majority of the draft picks being brought in to help bolster the league's reigning No. 1-overall defense. The full draft class breakdown includes five defensive additions, five skills position players and a kicker.
Quote Roundup: John Lynch, Draft Picks and More During the NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers drafted a total of nine players this year to help fill needs and add depth at several positions on the roster.
Breaking Down Post-Draft Roster and Coaching Staff Moves | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
49ers Agree to Terms with WR Isaiah Winstead
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent WR Isaiah Winstead.
Winstead (6-4, 213) appeared in 13 games at East Carolina University in 2022 where he registered 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns and earned All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best photos of 49ers alumni attending games throughout the 2022 season.