Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Kicker Jake Moody

Stats and Facts: Numbers that Define the 2023 Draft Class

Nine players were added to the San Francisco 49ers via the 2023 NFL Draft, and later this month, the rookies will get their first taste of life in the pros at the team's annual rookie minicamp. All nine selections came in the third round or later with the majority of the draft picks being brought in to help bolster the league's reigning No. 1-overall defense. The full draft class breakdown includes five defensive additions, five skills position players and a kicker.