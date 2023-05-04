K Jake Moody
Al Goldis/AP Images
K Jake Moody

With the San Francisco's second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Jake Moody from Michigan 99th overall.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest kicker.

Started with Soccer

Jose Juarez/AP Images

Football wasn't the first sport Moody picked up as a child.

He played soccer until he was 11 years old and began kicking footballs in the sixth grade.

"Money Moody"

Julio Cortez/AP Images

In college, the kicker was given the nickname "Money Moody" for his reliability on getting the ball through the uprights.

He was 65-of-74 (87.8 percent) in his college career from inside 50 yards and has posted a perfect 148-of-148 mark on extra point attempts. Moody's personal best was a 59-yard field goal during the College Football Playoff Semifinals Game versus TCU.

Michigan Career

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images

Moody has been named a "Michigan legend" for owning the title of the Wolverines all-time leading scorer (355 points).

The kicker is also a 2021 Lou Groza award winner, a two-time Big Ten kicker of the year honoree and owns program records for single-game kick scoring (19 points) and most field goals in a game (six).

"Legend," Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I've been watching Michigan football since I was a kid — pretty decent historian of Michigan football, and I am nominating him for legendary status."

Good for 3

Doug McSchooler/AP Images

While kicking for Michigan, Moody used his accuracy for a good cause.

At the start of the 2022 season, the kicker launched Good for 3, a fundraising and awareness campaign that supported pediatric cancer research at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Moody's campaign featured a weekly sponsor who donated $300 for every field goal he made during a game. At the end of the season, Moody raised over $27,000 to help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

On the NFL Scene

@__BR91/Twitter

Moody's impressive college performance earned him an invite to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

At his university's pro day, Moody was 12-of-13 on field goals, his longest being 63-yards out. He also hit three kickoffs, his best charted at 81 yards with a hang time of 4.37 seconds.

