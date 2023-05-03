Breaking Down Post-Draft Roster and Coaching Staff Moves | 1st & 10

May 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:47 - Discussing the 49ers re-signing of WR Willie Snead IV
  • 2:43 - Announcing the 11 undrafted free agents the 49ers agreed to terms with
  • 5:11 - Detailing the latest coaching staff hires and title changes
  • 5:45 - Taking a look at the 49ers draft grades from national media outlets
  • 7:23 - Discussing the latest NFL power rankings following the 2023 NFL Draft

Introducing Day 3 Draftees and 49ers Draft Recap | 1st & 10

Learn more about all six of the 49ers picks from Day 3 and a full breakdown of the 2023 draft weekend in Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Breaking Down 49ers Draft Day 2 Moves and Picks | 1st & 10

From a late-day trade to a third-round kicker selection, here's your full recap of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday morning's "Move the Chains" episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Analyzing Draft Day 1 Moves Around the NFC West | 1st & 10

From trades in the NFC West to 49ers draft strategy, here's your full recap of Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Analyzing Former 49ers Sixth and Seventh Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

From Brock Purdy to Delanie Walker, let's take a look at the notable sixth and seventh round draftees through the years on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

From George Kittle to Joe Montana, let's take a look at the notable third and fifth round draftees through the years on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

