Breaking Down 49ers Draft Day 2 Moves and Picks | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the special "Move the Chains" episode:
- The 49ers opt to stay in the third round but trade up via the Minnesota Vikings to make their first pick at 87th overall.
- Tune in for a breakdown of San Francisco's three picks from Day 2 - S Ji'Ayir Brown, K Jake Moody and TE Cameron Latu - and hear all about their instant draft reactions.
