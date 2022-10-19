Morning Report: Get to Know Deebo Samuel

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 19th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers fell short to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday putting them at 3-3 on the year. However, with how the rest of the division has panned out, San Francisco still sits on top of the NFC West standings. In Week 7, the team returns to the West Coast to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.
5 Things to Know: Deebo Samuel
After an outstanding 2021 playoff run, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
49ers Sign Benkert, Hollman to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka'dar Hollman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman.
Former 49ers TE Delanie Walker Announces NFL Retirement
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement on Tuesday, calling it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler spent seven of those seasons (2006-2012) with San Francisco. Walker was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Missouri.
In the Community
Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗
In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign that brings awareness to those battling all forms of cancer, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their fourth-annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show presented by Dignity Health. Players walked the runway alongside guests who have had or are currently battling cancer.
The cancer warriors and 49ers players strutted their model walk sporting apparel generously donated by Levi's®.