49ers Sign Benkert, Hollman to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka'dar Hollman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman.

Benkert originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons on May 1, 2018. Over the past four seasons with the Falcons (2018-2020) and the Green Bay Packers (2021), Benkert has appeared in one game and spent time between the two team's practice squads and active rosters.

A 27-year old native of Baltimore, MD, Benkert attended the University of Virginia, where he appeared in 24 games for the Cavaliers and completed 534 of 925 passes for 5,759 yards and 46 touchdowns after transferring from East Carolina University.

Hollman was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the Packers (2019-20), Hollman appeared in 18 games (1 start) and registered eight tackles and three passes defensed.

In 2021, Hollman spent time on the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants practice squads. Hollman originally signed with the 49ers on February 2, 2022 and was waived by the team on August 28, 2022. He then signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad on September 2, 2022, before being released on October 11, 2022.

A 28-year old native of Burlington Township, NJ, Hollman attended the University of Toledo for four years (2015-18), where he appeared in 42 games (35 starts) and registered 114 tackles, 27 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Johnson signed to the team's practice squad on September 5, 2022.