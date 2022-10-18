Former 49ers TE Delanie Walker Announces NFL Retirement

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement on Tuesday, calling it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler spent seven of those seasons (2006-2012) with San Francisco. Walker was selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Missouri.

During his time in The Bay, Walker amassed 123 catches for 1,465 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his 99 games and was part of both the 2011 NFC Championship and 2012 Super Bowl teams.

Walker went on to play another seven seasons (2013-2019) with the Tennessee Titans. In his first season with the Titans, Walker was selected as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He ends his NFL career with 5,888 career receiving yards and 37 total touchdowns.