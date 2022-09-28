Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 28th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following 'SNF' Loss
The San Francisco 49ers were edged out by the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football," putting them at 1-2 on the year. In Week 4, the team has another primetime matchup on the schedule with the Los Angeles Rams headed to The Bay for "Monday Night Football."
49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football." Defense was the team's calling card in Week 3, with DeMeco Ryans' defensive unit allowing just nine points to Denver's Russell Wilson-led offense. The 49ers defense produced four sacks, two forced fumbles, limited the Broncos rushing attack to 101 yards and kept Wilson from throwing a single touchdown pass. As a result of their tremendous defensive showing, PFF ranked San Francisco's defensive unit No. 1 in the league. According to NFL.com stats, the 49ers defense is No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed through these first three weeks of the regular season.
5 Things to Know: George Kittle
George Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
This Day in The Bay
September 28, 1980
On this day in The Bay, 49ers wide receiver Freddie Solomon caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steve DeBerg at Candlestick Park against Atlanta and established a franchise record.
Say Cheese
View some of the top photos of the 49ers Faithful representing red and gold in the Mile High City for the team's primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.