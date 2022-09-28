Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Tight End George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football." Defense was the team's calling card in Week 3, with DeMeco Ryans' defensive unit allowing just nine points to Denver's Russell Wilson-led offense. The 49ers defense produced four sacks, two forced fumbles, limited the Broncos rushing attack to 101 yards and kept Wilson from throwing a single touchdown pass. As a result of their tremendous defensive showing, PFF ranked San Francisco's defensive unit No. 1 in the league. According to NFL.com stats, the 49ers defense is No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed through these first three weeks of the regular season.