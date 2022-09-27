49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos on "Sunday Night Football." Defense was the team's calling card in Week 3, with DeMeco Ryans' defensive unit allowing just nine points to Denver's Russell Wilson-led offense. The 49ers defense produced four sacks, two forced fumbles, limited the Broncos rushing attack to 101 yards and kept Wilson from throwing a single touchdown pass. As a result of their tremendous defensive showing, PFF ranked San Francisco's defensive unit No. 1 in the league. According to NFL.com stats, the 49ers defense is No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed through these first three weeks of the regular season.

In the team's Week 3 contest, the 49ers also had some impressive individual performances as outlined by the Pro Football Focus staff:

Top Offensive Performer: LT Trent Williams

"Left tackle Trent Williams, perenially the top player at the position…The veteran gave up no pressures on his 19 pass-blocking snaps before coming out of the game."

Williams received an 80.6 grade for his performance against the Broncos, the highest among all 49ers offensive players in Week 3. The All-Pro left tackle played a total of 38 snaps before exiting the game with a high ankle sprain. In addition to earning the highest-overall grade on offense, he was also San Francisco's top pass- and run-blocker, earning 88.4 and 74.6 grades, respectively. Following No. 71 on the list of top offensive performers was fellow offensive lineman Aaron Banks. The second-year guard was in the top spot in last week's game report.