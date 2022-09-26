8 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Broncos

Sep 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Jimmy Garoppolo put together an up-and-down performance in his first start of 2022

Garoppolo is now 31-15 as a starter for San Francisco with the team's 11-10 loss in Denver. No. 10 went 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Broncos. He also had a fumble and was sacked four times for a loss of 32 yards. Garoppolo led San Francisco on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown scoring drive in the first quarter that was promising, but the offense struggled to find a good flow in the second half, adding just a field goal in the third quarter.

"I just thought altogether, we were not in rhythm," Garoppolo said. "We started off pretty good too. I felt like we were in a rhythm early and then just kind of got away from it. I don't know, things didn't go our way."

Brandon Aiyuk scored his first touchdown of the season

The 49ers were unable to put points on the board on their opening drive, but quickly flipped the script on their second offensive series. San Francisco worked its way down the field in six plays for 75 yards and capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown reception by Aiyuk. The touchdown was Aiyuk's first of the season. No. 11 closed out Sunday with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

"We just never really got into a rhythm in the second half that we had in the first," Shanahan said. "When you don't convert a third down until I think that last drive, that's usually not a good recipe."

"Altogether, it was just a sloppy day," Garoppolo said. "I think we had really one clean drive and got points off of it. Other than that, the defense really kept us in that game but overall, just a sloppy day."

Jeff Wilson Jr. gains big on the ground in back-to-back games

Wilson Jr. followed up his 84 rushing yards against Seattle with a 75-yard performance versus the Broncos. The fifth-year running back was the team's leading rusher for the second-straight week and had a team-long 37-yard run. Wilson Jr. also had three catches for 31 yards and a fumble.

Drake Jackson notched his first-career sack

Jackson was close to his first career sack last week against the Seattle Seahawks, but was able to hit that milestone in Denver. On the Broncos second to last drive of the first half, the rookie defensive lineman sacked quarterback Russell Wilson on third-and-16 for a loss of seven yards and forced Denver to punt. Jackson added another quarterback hit in the first half of Sunday's contest.

A close call for Deebo Samuel in the first half

Samuel was caught in a pile up early in the second quarter following a short five-yard gain on third-and-nine. No. 19 was down on the field but able to walk off without any assistance and later cleared to play after passing medical examination. He reentered the game later in the half and closed out the matchup with 73 yards through the air and six yards on the ground.

Azeez Al-Shaair suffers a knee injury in the second quarter

Al-Shaair had a strong start against the Broncos, recording five tackles, before suffering a knee injury with just under five minutes to go in the first half. The third-year linebacker was able to walk off the field on his own power but was later ruled out of Sunday's contest.

Nick Bosa adds one more sack to the count

The fourth-year defensive lineman now has four sacks on the year after taking down Russell Wilson on the opening drive of the second half. Bosa's sack cost Denver eight yards, and they were unable to convert on the ensuing third-and-long play, allowing the 49ers defense to force another three-and-out.

Trent Williams exits game early with an injury

The 49ers All-Pro and Pro Bowl left tackle was injured in the second half on a play that resulted in a safety for the Broncos. Williams went down but was able to walk off the field. He was later ruled out with an ankle injury. Offensive linemen Jaylon Moore and Colton McKivitz stepped in at the left tackle position in his absence.

"He's the best football player in the NFL," George Kittle said. "I'm not going to say it's like a gut punch, it's just kind of like—he's the most reliable person. There's not pressure, there's no sacks...When you lose him and also a captain, the most steady player on our team besides probably Nick (Bosa), it's just tough."

Related Content

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Home Opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers secured their first win of the season, taking down the Seattle Seahawks at home 27-7.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

San Francisco fell short in its preseason finale, dropping Thursday night's contest versus the Houston Texans 17-0.

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Game Versus the Minnesota Vikings

With 27 players sitting out of Saturday night's game, rookies and free agents stepped up in the 49ers 17-7 win over the Vikings.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

With the team's preseason opener in the books, here are eight takeaways from Friday's contest vs. the Packers.

news

8 Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Training Camp Report Day

Lynch and Shanahan provided updates on injuries, roster moves and team outlook ahead of the first day of training camp practice.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice

Shanahan provided updates on returning players, addressed the center position and highlighted the growth he's seen from the team's young players.

news

49ers Head to NFC Championship on the Efforts of Special Teams, Defense

San Francisco clawed their way to a walk-off victory against the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

news

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

Recapping the 49ers wild, 23-17, road finish over the Cowboys.

news

49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win

After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason.

news

Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but Lance and Co. managed to get the job done in the 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Advertising