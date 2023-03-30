Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest Safety

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 30th.
New and Notable
Rule Changes, Bylaws and Resolutions Approved at Annual League Meeting
Wednesday marks the final day of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-day event running from March 26 to March 29 brought together NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league officials and teams' high-ranking front office staff to discuss and vote on action items for the 2023 season. Additionally, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO Jed York provided media with offseason updates regarding the team and organization.
5 Things to Know: Myles Hartsfield
In the San Francisco 49ers second week of free agency, the team signed Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.
Hartsfield played cornerback and safety, appearing in all 48 games across his four years at Ole Miss. He was a freshman All-American in 2016 and recorded 167 tackles, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack in his collegiate career.
