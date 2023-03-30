In the San Francisco 49ers second week of free agency, the team signed Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.
Hartsfield played cornerback and safety, appearing in all 48 games across his four years at Ole Miss. He was a freshman All-American in 2016 and recorded 167 tackles, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack in his collegiate career.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers signed Hartsfield as an undrafted free agent. He made Carolina's 53-man roster and played in all 16 games as a do-it-all player, appearing on offense, defense and special teams.
"I knew by getting into a camp at all, I was blessed to be in that situation," Hartsfield said. "I didn't care where they put me, really, I just wanted to get my foot in the door."
In his home state of New Jersey, Hartsfield owns and operates a gym named Limitless Fitness.
Hartsfield founded Limitless Fitness in 2020 with his friends Deion Miller and Isaiah Copes during his rookie season because he wanted to stay in shape during the COVID lockdown.
"We were training people who couldn't get into a gym because of coronavirus, and people kept saying 'you need your own spot.'"
His friends, now business partners, assist Hartsfield in running a gym that offers specialty classes, fitness programs and personal training.
As a broadcast communications major at Ole Miss, Hartsfield hopes to become a television analyst following his football career.
In the meantime, the safety produces a podcast named "This Is Me Pod." Co-hosted by high school football coach Michael Carey IV, the two share their first-hand experiences and provide guidance through the world of sports.
In 2020, Hartsfield started a non-profit organization named the Hartz Foundation.
Run by the safety and his family, the Hartz Foundation was created to be a resource and support for the youth in his hometown community. The charitable organization currently focuses on education and health and wellness, and Hartsfield has his sights set on providing scholarships and volunteer services.
In his three-year career with Carolina, he has appeared in 41 games and recorded 115 tackles, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.
Last season, Hartsfield started in 10 games and recorded 58 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble.
