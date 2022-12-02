Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward

New and Notable

Two teams sitting near the top of their respective divisions will face off this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will look to knock the Miami Dolphins off of their five-game win streak, as they travel to Levi's® Stadium for a battle against familiar faces. The 49ers will take on their former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who is now Miami's head coach. Former 49ers also returning to Levi's® Stadium are running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert and wide receivers River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield.