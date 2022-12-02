Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, December 2nd.
New and Notable
A Battle vs. Familiar Faces Highlights #MIAvsSF: Oppositional Research 💪
Two teams sitting near the top of their respective divisions will face off this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will look to knock the Miami Dolphins off of their five-game win streak, as they travel to Levi's® Stadium for a battle against familiar faces. The 49ers will take on their former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who is now Miami's head coach. Former 49ers also returning to Levi's® Stadium are running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert and wide receivers River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield.
Armstead Set for #MIAvsSF; McCaffrey, Burford and Omenihu Back at Practice
The San Francisco 49ers had three players return to practice on Thursday just in time for a rainy afternoon workout. Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) were all on hand for the open portion of practice and were listed as limited participants on the team's Thursday Practice Participation report.
5 Things to Know: Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is currently in his fifth NFL season. Since entering the league, Ward has appeared in 67 games over four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the current season with the 49ers, notching 283 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two forced fumbles, 38 passes defended and five interceptions.
"He's been what we hoped for," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "For him to come and be exactly what we thought has been great."
49ers Launch Map within NFL Zone Experience on Fortnite
The San Francisco 49ers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative and presented by Visa. Launched today, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike.
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball designed custom shoes for linebackers coach Johnny Holland and linebacker Oren Burks to wear during the 49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats game.
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to receive the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.