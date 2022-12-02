Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Dec 02, 2022 at 08:21 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, December 2nd.

New and Notable

A Battle vs. Familiar Faces Highlights #MIAvsSF: Oppositional Research 💪

Two teams sitting near the top of their respective divisions will face off this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will look to knock the Miami Dolphins off of their five-game win streak, as they travel to Levi's® Stadium for a battle against familiar faces. The 49ers will take on their former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who is now Miami's head coach. Former 49ers also returning to Levi's® Stadium are running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert and wide receivers River Cracraft and Trent Sherfield.

Armstead Set for #MIAvsSF; McCaffrey, Burford and Omenihu Back at Practice

The San Francisco 49ers had three players return to practice on Thursday just in time for a rainy afternoon workout. Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (knee) were all on hand for the open portion of practice and were listed as limited participants on the team's Thursday Practice Participation report.

5 Things to Know: Charvarius Ward

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is currently in his fifth NFL season. Since entering the league, Ward has appeared in 67 games over four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the current season with the 49ers, notching 283 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two forced fumbles, 38 passes defended and five interceptions.

"He's been what we hoped for," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "For him to come and be exactly what we thought has been great."

49ers Launch Map within NFL Zone Experience on Fortnite

The San Francisco 49ers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative and presented by Visa. Launched today, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball Designs Custom Shoes for My Cause My Cleats

Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball designed custom shoes for linebackers coach Johnny Holland and linebacker Oren Burks to wear during the 49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats game.

HLH11333
1 / 26
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
2 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
3 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
4 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
Terrell Nievera
5 / 26

Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats
6 / 26

49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
7 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
Terrell Nievera
8 / 26

Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats
9 / 26

49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
10 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
11 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
12 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
13 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
14 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
15 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
16 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
17 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
18 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
19 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats
20 / 26

49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
21 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
22 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
23 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats
24 / 26

49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats
25 / 26

49ers 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera
26 / 26

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Terrell Nievera

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Reveal 2022 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Mobilize Love
1 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Mobilize Love

DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
2 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

OL Aaron Banks American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
3 / 35

OL Aaron Banks

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

DL Nick Bosa More Than 4 Athletics
4 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

More Than 4 Athletics

OL Jake Brendel Living with Zachary
5 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Living with Zachary

OL Daniel Brunskill Brave the Shave
6 / 35

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brave the Shave

OL Spencer Burford WANDA Silicon Valley
7 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

WANDA Silicon Valley

LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
8 / 35

LB Oren Burks

South County Football Alumni Association

RB Tevin Coleman Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
9 / 35

RB Tevin Coleman

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
10 / 35

TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury TCP Mulligan Coalition
11 / 35

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury

TCP Mulligan Coalition

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
12 / 35

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster

Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
13 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

DL Kevin Givens Mobilize Love
14 / 35

DL Kevin Givens

Mobilize Love

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese Judi's House
15 / 35

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese

Judi's House

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Animal Rescue Foundation
16 / 35

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Animal Rescue Foundation

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
17 / 35

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

S Talanoa Hufanga Tonga Red Cross
18 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Tonga Red Cross

DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
19 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

95 Problems Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
20 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
21 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw

CityTeam

TE George Kittle Merging Vets & Players (MVP)
22 / 35

TE George Kittle

Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation
23 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

T Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
24 / 35

T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

RB Elijah Mitchell Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death
25 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death

DB Tarvarius Moore Urban Ed Academy
26 / 35

DB Tarvarius Moore

Urban Ed Academy

LS Taybor Pepper Ele's Place
27 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Ele's Place

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
28 / 35

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles

Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 35

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz

Gift of Life

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research
30 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research

LB Fred Warner American Cancer Society
31 / 35

LB Fred Warner

American Cancer Society

P Mitch Wishnowsky Project Apis m.
32 / 35

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Project Apis m.

T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
33 / 35

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
34 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

Hope 139

CB Samuel Womack III Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley
35 / 35

CB Samuel Womack III

Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley

49ers Practice in Preparation for Week 13 vs. the Miami Dolphins

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to receive the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

49ers Defense
1 / 32

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 32

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
9 / 32

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
10 / 32

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Secondary
13 / 32

49ers Secondary

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jacob Eason
15 / 32

QB Jacob Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
16 / 32

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Jaylon Moore
17 / 32

OL Leroy Watson, OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
18 / 32

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
19 / 32

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
20 / 32

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
21 / 32

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
22 / 32

49ers Defensive Line

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 32

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
25 / 32

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
26 / 32

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
27 / 32

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
28 / 32

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
29 / 32

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
30 / 32

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
31 / 32

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy
32 / 32

RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
