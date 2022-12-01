49ers Launch Map within NFL Zone Experience on Fortnite

The San Francisco 49ers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative and presented by Visa. Launched today, NFL Zone is designed to engage existing fans while increasing fan discoverability through an NFL-inspired social hub for Fortnite players and NFL football fans alike.

Within the NFL Zone, fans will find "The Hub" which offers a comprehensive fan experience including a virtual tailgate, Visa-sponsored stadium and mini game called Blitz the Bag, and portals to maps inspired by individual NFL teams that will host "seek and sack," a modified version of the popular "search and destroy" teamplay. The 49ers add their stamp to the immersive metaverse experience with an Old West-inspired themed map reflecting the Bay Area's iconic legacy stemming from the California Gold Rush.

"We are fortunate to have one of the strongest fan bases in global sports, and while our fan base is strong, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to connect and strengthen their experience, particularly with the next generation of 49ers Faithful," said David Eisenberg, 49ers VP of Digital & Social Marketing. "The NFL and Visa are leading the charge in terms of next gen fan engagement. We are proud to be their featured NFL club at the time of NFL Zone's launch and look forward to providing fans with a truly one-of-a-kind experience online."

More than just a game, NFL Zone will partner with leading content creators in sports and gaming to drive awareness across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and YouTube.

"Fortnite has become one of the go-to destinations for audiences seeking immersive, social experiences, and we see a massive opportunity to bring NFL football to a new generation of fans with NFL Zone," said Ed Kiang, VP of Video Gaming at the NFL. "Through developing a robust catalog of content with top gaming personalities and pairing it with a persistent presence in the metaverse, we'll be able to grow generational fandom off the field and enhance the connection audiences have with NFL football."

Leaning into decades of NFL rivalries, an NFC vs. AFC competition is built into the team-inspired maps. Participating content creators will have their wins tracked on a giant scoreboard in NFL Zone, with the division earning the most total points crowned champion after a final NFC vs. AFC playoff. Participants will also have an opportunity to compete alongside their favorite content creators, who will be assigned divisions to keep the competitive spirit alive.