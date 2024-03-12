 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Free Agency Updates on Jauan Jennings 🗞️

Mar 12, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 12th.

New and Notable

49ers Tender Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 45 games (seven starts) and registered 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in the three seasons since (2021-23). Jennings has also appeared in nine postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 20 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.

Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List

The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."

5 Things to Know: Raymond Johnson III

The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.

"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.

The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Michael Zagaris 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Michael Zagaris throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
2 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
4 / 26

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, DL Chase Young
4 / 26

T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, DL Chase Young

Michael Zagaris/49ers
5 / 26

TE George Kittle
5 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
6 / 26

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens
6 / 26

DL Arik Armstead, DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Kevin Givens

Michael Zagaris/49ers
7 / 26

LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
7 / 26

LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Michael Zagaris/49ers
8 / 26

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
8 / 26

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
9 / 26

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody
9 / 26

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
12 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
14 / 26

RB Jordan Mason

Michael Zagaris/49ers
15 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense
15 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
17 / 26

LB Randy Gregory

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
18 / 26

T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
19 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
21 / 26

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks
21 / 26

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
22 / 26

DL Javon Hargrave

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
24 / 26

T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Happy Birthday to Jesse Sapolu!

San Francisco 49ers former offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu celebrates his birthday on March 10.

Jesse Sapolu
1 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

49ers
Jesse Sapolu
2 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

49ers
Jesse Sapolu
3 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

Austin Ginn/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
4 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
5 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

49ers
Jesse Sapolu
6 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

49ers
Jesse Sapolu
7 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

49ers
Jesse Sapolu
8 / 9

Jesse Sapolu

Kym Fortino/49ers
9 / 9

S Talanoa Hufanga, Jesse Sapolu
9 / 9

S Talanoa Hufanga, Jesse Sapolu

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Tackles

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers tackles throughout the 2023 season.

1 / 21

San Francisco 49ers Defense
1 / 21

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
2 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
3 / 21

DB Deommodore Lenoir
3 / 21

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
5 / 21

DL Arik Armstead
5 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
7 / 21

CB Charvarius Ward
7 / 21

CB Charvarius Ward

Michael Zagaris/49ers
8 / 21

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
8 / 21

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
9 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
9 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
10 / 21

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
12 / 21

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
12 / 21

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
13 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
15 / 21

S Logan Ryan, LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 21

S Logan Ryan, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
16 / 21

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
17 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
17 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
18 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.,LB Oren Burks
18 / 21

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.,LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
19 / 21

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 21

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
20 / 21

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

