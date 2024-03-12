Morning Report: Free Agency Updates on Jauan Jennings 🗞️

Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List

The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."