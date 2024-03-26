Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 26th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency
Is it too early to start sizing up the competition? Maybe. But, the 49ers initial free agency moves definitely garnered some attention around the league, and it's time to zero in on what the national outlets had to say about them.
President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company were hard at work, and following the first couple weeks of free agency, the team has revamped the 49ers defensive front, added valuable depth to the secondary, brought in special team standouts and boosted the O-line. The splash signing is that of edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who should serve as a nice complement to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The nine-year vet and Super Bowl champion brings in experience, four-straight seasons of 9.0-or-more sacks and a perfect availability record over the last six seasons.
5 Things to Know: Free Agent Signings from the NFC North
The San Francisco 49ers were active early in free agency, bringing in a total of 10 new players since the 2024 new league year began.
Throughout the first few weeks of free agency, the team has restructured their defensive line, added some depth pieces at cornerback and linebacker and rounded out their quarterback room.
Four of the ten newest members of the 49ers come from the NFC North. Keep reading to learn more about quarterback Joshua Dobbs, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerback Chase Lucas and defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Joshua Dobbs
The San Francisco 49ers rounded out the quarterback room with the addition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He fills a roster spot left vacant by Sam Darnold, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. The seventh-year pro split the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota, taking over for injured quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins, respectively. Prior to last year, Dobbs has served primarily as a backup QB - his 12 starts in 2023 mark a career-high for the signal caller.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker Ezekiel Turner
The San Francisco 49ers continue to bolster their linebacker corps, adding seventh-year pro Ezekiel Turner on Wednesday. The former Arizona Cardinals linebacker joins a unit headed up by First-Team All-Pro Fred Warner and veteran Dre Greenlaw, who is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury. Turner's addition is one of a few moves made to build up the 49ers linebacker room which lost Oren Burks in free agency. In addition to depth at the linebacker position, Turner brings a wealth of special teams experience with him to The Bay, logging 300-plus special teams snaps in four of his six NFL seasons.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Offensive Lineman Brandon Parker
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made two moves to bolster the offensive line on the same day, re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and bringing in Brandon Parker for the 2024 season. Parker, who spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders, has primarily played at right tackle with a majority of his starts coming in 2018 and 2021. The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season and the start of 2023 on the Injured Reserve list, making his first appearance of the year in Week 10 against the New York Jets.
Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑
San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.
A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.
Go behind the scenes as San Francisco's newest players signed their contracts, met with the media and toured the team facility.
Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.