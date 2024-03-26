Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Offensive Lineman Brandon Parker

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made two moves to bolster the offensive line on the same day, re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and bringing in Brandon Parker for the 2024 season. Parker, who spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders, has primarily played at right tackle with a majority of his starts coming in 2018 and 2021. The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season and the start of 2023 on the Injured Reserve list, making his first appearance of the year in Week 10 against the New York Jets.