Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Offensive Lineman Brandon Parker

Mar 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made two moves to bolster the offensive line on the same day, re-signing Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal and bringing in Brandon Parker for the 2024 season. Parker, who spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the Las Vegas Raiders, has primarily played at right tackle with a majority of his starts coming in 2018 and 2021. The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season and the start of 2023 on the Injured Reserve list, making his first appearance of the year in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

Parker Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Parker played in five contests and started Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos.
  • The offensive lineman made 12 starts in 2018 and 13 starts in 2021, recording a fumble recovery in each of those seasons.
  • Parker has made one postseason appearance, starting in the Wild Card matchup between the Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 season.
  • He is a former third-round pick, selected 65th overall out of North Carolina A&T, in the 2018 NFL Draft.

