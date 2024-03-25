 Skip to main content
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency 

Mar 25, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Is it too early to start sizing up the competition? Maybe. But, the 49ers initial free agency moves definitely garnered some attention around the league, and it's time to zero in on what the national outlets had to say about them.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company were hard at work, and following the first couple weeks of free agency, the team has revamped the 49ers defensive front, added valuable depth to the secondary, brought in special team standouts and boosted the O-line. The splash signing is that of edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who should serve as a nice complement to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The nine-year vet and Super Bowl champion brings in experience, four-straight seasons of 9.0-or-more sacks and a perfect availability record over the last six seasons.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers following the initial free agency frenzy:

NFL Network: 2

NFL Writer Eric Edholm

"The front seven was put through the blender early in free agency. Inside, the Niners are swapping out Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day for Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott. On the edge, they're counting on Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to replace Randy Gregory, Chase Young and Clelin Ferrell."

ESPN: 3

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on the 49ers Under-the-Radar Move

"Releasing defensive end Arik Armstead was difficult for the Niners, but they found a way to pivot to a cheaper option who should have a chance to help make up for it. Collins ranked 12th among interior players in pass rush win rate (12.9%) in 2023 and is sixth at 14.4% over the past three seasons among those who have played at least 300 snaps. All that for the bargain price of a seventh-round pick."

theScore: 2

theScore Staff

"The defending NFC champs are having a quiet offseason. Most of San Fran's 2023 starters are returning next season, and the team's major change came in the defensive coordinator role after replacing Steve Wilks with Nick Sorensen. As long as Kyle Shanahan is calling the shots, the 49ers will continue to have one of the best offenses in the league."

Touchdown Wire: 2

NFL Writer Jarrett Bailey

"The 49ers lost Arik Armstead to the Jaguars, but they signed Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to give them depth off the edge. For the most part, all of their other top stars are returning. Frankly, as long as they have Christian McCaffrey and the medley of pass catchers to keep defenses picking their poison, the 49ers will continue to be one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl."

