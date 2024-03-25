NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency 

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers following the initial free agency frenzy:

NFL Writer Eric Edholm

"The front seven was put through the blender early in free agency. Inside, the Niners are swapping out Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day for Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott. On the edge, they're counting on Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to replace Randy Gregory, Chase Young and Clelin Ferrell."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on the 49ers Under-the-Radar Move

"Releasing defensive end Arik Armstead was difficult for the Niners, but they found a way to pivot to a cheaper option who should have a chance to help make up for it. Collins ranked 12th among interior players in pass rush win rate (12.9%) in 2023 and is sixth at 14.4% over the past three seasons among those who have played at least 300 snaps. All that for the bargain price of a seventh-round pick."

theScore Staff

"The defending NFC champs are having a quiet offseason. Most of San Fran's 2023 starters are returning next season, and the team's major change came in the defensive coordinator role after replacing Steve Wilks with Nick Sorensen. As long as Kyle Shanahan is calling the shots, the 49ers will continue to have one of the best offenses in the league."

NFL Writer Jarrett Bailey