Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker Ezekiel Turner

The San Francisco 49ers continue to bolster their linebacker corps, adding seventh-year pro Ezekiel Turner on Wednesday. The former Arizona Cardinals linebacker joins a unit headed up by First-Team All-Pro Fred Warner and veteran Dre Greenlaw, who is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury. Turner's addition is one of a few moves made to build up the 49ers linebacker room which lost Oren Burks in free agency. In addition to depth at the linebacker position, Turner brings a wealth of special teams experience with him to The Bay, logging 300-plus special teams snaps in four of his six NFL seasons.