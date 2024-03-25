Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker Ezekiel Turner

The San Francisco 49ers continue to bolster their linebacker corps, adding seventh-year pro Ezekiel Turner on Wednesday. The former Arizona Cardinals linebacker joins a unit headed up by First-Team All-Pro Fred Warner and veteran Dre Greenlaw, who is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury. Turner's addition is one of a few moves made to build up the 49ers linebacker room which lost Oren Burks in free agency. In addition to depth at the linebacker position, Turner brings a wealth of special teams experience with him to The Bay, logging 300-plus special teams snaps in four of his six NFL seasons.
Turner Career Statistics
- In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Cardinals, registering 20 total tackles.
- Per PFF, the veteran linebacker also logged 342 special teams snaps in 2023.
- In his sixth season with the Cardinals (2018-23), Turner has appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams.
- He is a former 2018 undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington.