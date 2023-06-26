Morning Report: Expectations for the 49ers Defense in 2023

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 26th.
New and Notable
Steve Wilks Works to Elevate No. 1 Overall Defense in 2023
Following the end of the 2022 season, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan found themselves in search of a defensive coordinator for the third time in their six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.
TEU: George Kittle and Tight End University Takes Off in Nashville
Tight ends from across the league have touched down in Nashville, Tennessee for one of the premier offseason events for players at this position, Tight End University.
TEU is a three-day summit founded in 2021 by former NFL tight end and current sports broadcaster Greg Olsen, two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The event creates a space for players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the 2023 season, learn from the greater tight-end community in attendance and to continue to elevate their position within the NFL.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp
As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.
The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.
George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position
With a star-studded offense with players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, it's become one of Kyle Shanahan's good problems of having "too many mouths to feed" when it comes to scheming the San Francisco 49ers offense and running up the numbers for each player's end-of-season stat lines.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.
Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.