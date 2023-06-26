Morning Report: Expectations for the 49ers Defense in 2023

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp

As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.